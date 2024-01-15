Running back Jonah Coleman enters NCAA transfer portal, first to leave Arizona since Jedd Fisch departure

The first player domino has fallen, and it’s a big one.

Running back Jonah Coleman has entered the NCAA transfer portal, doing so less than 24 hours after Jedd Fisch was hired away by Washington. That coaching change triggered a 30-day window for the portal to re-open to Arizona players, and the junior running back was the first Wildcat to take advantage of this.

i love you tucson forever ❤️ — Jonah Coleman (@jonahcoleman8) January 15, 2024

The 5-foot-9, 225-pound Coleman led the UA with 871 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2023, adding 25 catches for 283 yards and a TD. He started five games this past season, eight overall in two years, and has 10 TDs for his career.

A 3-star prospect from the 2022 recruiting class, Coleman committed to the Wildcats in March 2021 over offers from ASU, Colorado, Oregon State, Tennessee and others. With Michael Wiley graduating, he was expected to be the No. 1 running back for 2024.

With Coleman gone, Arizona’s running back room currently consists of rising junior Rayshon ‘Speedy’ Luke, redshirt freshman Brandon Coleman and true freshman Adam Mohamed and Jordan Washington.