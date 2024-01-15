Report: San Jose State’s Brent Brennan is top choice for Arizona job

When Jedd Fisch was hired three years ago, he strove to bring the program back to its roots laid by Dick Tomey. Now it appears someone from the Tomey coaching tree is the choice to try and keep going what Fisch started.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan “has emerged as the top target” to fill the vacancy left when Fisch abruptly took the Washington job on Sunday. Jason Scheer of 247Sports reported that an offer has been made.

Brennan, 50, has spent the seven seasons in charge of San Jose State, going 34-48 but with a 26-19 mark the past four years including three bowl appearances. He was a finalist for the UA job in 2020, after Kevin Sumlin was fired, before the school ultimately chose Fisch.

A graduate assistant at Arizona in 2000, Tomey’s final year, Brennan also spent five seasons as an assistant at San Jose State under Tomey. He’s also coached at Cal Poly and Oregon State, where he coached and then worked with outgoing UA wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings.

Cummings was on Brennan’s San Jose staffs from 2017-20.

Since Fisch’s departure became official Sunday, many UA players have taken to social media to throw their support behind former defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen. The hashtags #HireNansen and later #StayingWithNansen started trending in Tucson even though Nansen had left for a co-defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach position at Texas before Fisch left.