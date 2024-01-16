Report: Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan expected to stay at Arizona

New Arizona Wildcats football coach Brent Brennan may have already scored his first major victory.

Arizona is expected to keep quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Arizona receivers coach Kevin Cummings “would be key to that effort,” Dodd tweeted.

Hearing that Noah Fafita and Tetairoa McMillan are staying at @ArizonaFBall. WR coach Kevin Cummings would be key to that effort. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) January 16, 2024

Cummings was one of several Arizona offensive assistants who flew to Seattle Monday to meet with new Washington coach Jedd Fisch, but it appears Cummings might return to Arizona to coach for Brennan, whom he served with for four seasons at San Jose State.

Retaining Cummings and keeping Fifita and McMillan would be an enormous coup for Brennan.

Fifita and McMillan, high school teammates at Servite in Orange County, spearheaded Arizona’s 2022 recruiting class. Fifita as a redshirt freshman threw for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions after taking over the starting quarterback role from Jayden de Laura.

On Tuesday Fifita was named the Football Writers Association of America Offensive Freshman of the Year.

McMillan was Arizona’s top receiver this season, catching 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns.