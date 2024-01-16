Arizona CB Ephesians Prysock enters NCAA transfer portal

As Arizona appears on the cusp of hiring its next head coach, its roster remains fluid thanks to the sudden departure of Jedd Fisch. And another starter has decided he’s going to explore the open market.

Cornerback Ephesians Prysock has put his name into the NCAA transfer portal, the third UA player to do so since the portal reopened for Wildcats. He joins running back Jonah Coleman and quarterback Brayden Dorman as recent additions to the portal.

The 6-foot-4 Prysock started 16 games at corner for Arizona in two seasons, including all 13 in 2023. He was fourth on the team with 61 tackles and added an interception against Washington State.

Arizona players were given a 30-day window to enter the portal, which had otherwise closed with a few exceptions on Jan. 3, after Fisch took the Washington job. Not all of the Wildcats’ notable players appear ready to move on, though, as a report by CBS’s Dennis Dodd indicates quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan—who have been on the same team since eighth graded—are expected to stay at Arizona.