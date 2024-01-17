Nine Arizona players officially enter college football transfer portal

On the day that Brent Brennan was introduced as Arizona’s next head coach, at least nine Wildcats officially put their name in the transfer portal.

Running back Jonah Coleman and cornerback Ephesians Prysock both had previously announced they’re entering the portal. Other active players entering the portal are offensive lineman Raymond Pulido, tight end Dorian Thomas, tight end Keyan Burnett.

Pulido joins Coleman and Prysock as the biggest names to join the portal thus far. Pulido played 329 snaps on the offensive line as a true freshman, primarily at guard.

Burnett played only three games at tight end as a sophomore. He has 44 career receiving yards over two seasons. Burnett is a former four-star recruit out of Servite High School, where he was teammates with Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan.

Thomas did not appear in any games this season.

The other four portal entrants are newcomers. They include cornerback Jordan Shaw, quarterback Demond Williams, running back Adam Mohammed, and wide receiver Audric Harris.

Nine Arizona players have entered the transfer portal tonight, @TheAthletic has learned. Here's the list:



QB Demond Williams

RB Jonah Coleman

RB Adam Mohammed

WR Audric Harris

TE Keyan Burnett

TE Dorian Thomas

OL Raymond Pulido

DB Ephesians Prysock

DB Jordan Shaw — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 18, 2024

Williams, a four-star quarterback out of Basha High School, signed his letter of intent less than a month ago. Mohammed and Harris were both three-star recruits.

Shaw recently transferred to Arizona from Indiana.

Arizona appeared to get a player out of the portal on Wednesday, as freshman quarterback Brayden Dorman tweeted, “Rocking with @CoachBrennan” after previously announcing his intention to transfer (since deleted).

Wide receiver Brandon Phelps, a class of 2024 signee, also reiterated his commitment to Arizona on Wednesday, telling The Arizona Republic’s Richard Obert, “Bear down, baby.”

American Leadership Gilbert North WR Brandon Phelps told me he is staying at Arizona.

His text: "Bear down, baby" — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) January 18, 2024

Arizona players have 30 days to enter the portal from the date of Jedd Fisch’s departure to Washington.