Former Arizona RB Jonah Coleman commits to Washington, following Jedd Fisch

First in, first out.

Former Arizona running back Jonah Coleman announced Saturday night he had committed to Washington, becoming the first Wildcat who entered the NCAA transfer portal in the wake Jedd Fisch’s sudden departure to find his next destination. Coleman was also the first of the lot to enter the portal, doing so on Monday.

The 5-foot-9, 225-pound Coleman was Arizona’s leading rusher this past season, going for 871 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore. He also had 25 receptions for 283 yards and a TD and started five games.

A member of Arizona’s epic 2022 recruiting class, Coleman will be reunited with Fisch and running backs coach Scottie Graham, one of several assistants that have moved from Tucson to Seattle the past week.

Coleman’s departure means Arizona must replace more than 90 percent of its rushing production from 2023. The lone running back on the roster with carries is Rayshon ‘Speedy’ Luke, who has a sophomore ran for 153 yards and a TD. The Wildcats also have Brandon Johnson, a 2023 recruit who redshirted, and they signed two running backs but one (Adam Mohammed) entered the portal and the other (Jordan Washington) could ask out of his national letter of intent since he’s yet to enroll in school.

The passing part of Arizona’s offense looks much more solid at this point after quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan were among the dozens of players who declared their intention to return for 2024 on Saturday.