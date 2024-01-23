3-star 2025 QB Dash Beierly flips from Arizona to Washington

Jedd Fisch has managed to land a few recruits since taking the Washington job just over a week ago, and so far they’ve all been from his former school. That includes his first 2025 commitment.

3-star quarterback Dash Beierly has flipped from Arizona to the Huskies, joining four other players who had previously been connected to the Wildcats.

In light of recent developments and the strength of the relationships I’ve built during the recruiting process, I have decided to decommit from Arizona and will be committing to the University of Washington! Go Dawgs!#PurpleReign #FamiliesTravel@UW_Football @chaparralpumafb pic.twitter.com/OuNcqknCB3 — Dash Beierly (@DashBeierly) January 23, 2024

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound committed to Arizona in November but was recently re-offered by Washington, where all the coaches who recruited him to Tucson have ended up.

Beierly is the second quarterback Fisch has plucked away from Arizona, landing 4-star UA signee Demond Williams on Sunday. Williams had enrolled early but entered the NCAA transfer portal following Fisch’s departure, as did 3-star running back signee Adam Mohammed and Indiana transfer cornerback Jordan Shaw.

Mohammed and Shaw also committed to Washington, as did former UA running back Jonah Coleman, the Wildcats’ leading rusher last season.