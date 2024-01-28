Arizona running back Michael Wiley to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, joining 3 other Wildcats

With the offseason in full swing, as well as a new coaching staff’s tenure, the Arizona Wildcats continue to push forward with workouts. This time around, however, they are missing some faces that have become staples around the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility: Jordan Morgan and Michael Wiley for example.

Speaking of Wiley, he received some good news on Saturday.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl, one of the most prestigious post-season all-star games, announced the addition of the dynamic Wildcat running back to the event.

Wiley joins three former teammates (Morgan, receiver Jacob Cowing and tight end Tanner McLachlan) as Arizona Wildcat players in the Senior Bowl, which will be played Saturday at 11 a.m. MT in Mobile, Ala. The game will air on the NFL Network.

A Houston native, Wiley had a shortened final season in Tucson due to a high ankle sprain suffered against Stanford. Still, he managed to rack up 311 yards and 3 touchdowns on 70 carries this past season. He also recorded 306 yards and 5 scores (a career high) on 28 catches out of the backfield.

Last season was Wiley’s best while at Arizona. He notched 771 yards and 8 touchdowns on 113 carries on the ground, all career highs. In the passing game, he had 36 catches for 349 yards (both career highs) and 3 touchdowns. His performance in 2022 earned him All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. Overall, he left Arizona with 1,712 yards on 336 carries and 16 touchdowns on the ground. Wiley, being a great receiving back, also had 123 catches for 1,150 yards and 12 scores in his career in Tucson.

Wiley returned for his final season and made a big impact, even if it was shortened due to injury.