Big 12 announces Arizona football’s 2024 conference schedule

After 46 years in the Pac-12 Conference, Arizona will be playing football (and all other sports) in the Big 12 next season. The Wildcats now have their first Big 12 football schedule, one that includes some familiar foes who joined them in abandoning the Pac-12, including the first they’ll face in league play.

Arizona’s first Big 12 game is set for Sept. 28 at Utah, while the Wildcats’ Big 12 home opener is Oct. 5 against Texas Tech. That’s the first of five conference home games, capped by the Territorial Cup against ASU on Nov. 30.





Mark your calendars and grab your tickets!



️: https://t.co/6JI9hLV7pg pic.twitter.com/EfDnC2I973 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) January 30, 2024

The UA will also host Colorado (Oct. 19), West Virginia (Oct. 26) and Houston, with the matchup against the Cougars set for somewhere between Nov. 14-16. That’s one of two games on the schedule that could be on a weeknight including at Kansas State, which is either Sept. 13 or 14.

K-State is also a Big 12 member but the game won’t count toward conference standings. The two Wildcats had previously scheduled a home-and-home series, with Kansas State coming to Tucson in 2025.

Arizona will play seven home games and five on the road, with the other Big 12 road games at BYU (Oct. 12), UCF (Nov. 2) and TCU (Nov. 23). The Wildcats last visited BYU in 2007, have played once at TCU (1999) and have never faced UCF in football. The K-State trip will also be a first for the program.

There are two byes on the schedule due to how the calendar lines up, the first time since 2019. The first for Arizona comes between nonconference and Big 12 play and the other is after the Wildcats’ longest road trip, to Orlando.

The 2024 season officially begins Aug. 31 when the UA hosts New Mexico, followed by a matchup with NAU at home on Sept. 7. Kickoff times and TV info, as well as finalized dates for the two potential weeknight games, will come at a later date.

The official 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ Big 12 football schedule ️ pic.twitter.com/9NiF0hJsEy — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 30, 2024

2024 Arizona football schedule