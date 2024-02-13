Report: Departing Pac-12 schools likely to continue playing in conference-affiliated bowls

If Arizona doesn’t make the College Football Playoff next season, there’s a good chance the Wildcats will play in a bowl game familiar to Pac-12 fans.

The 10 schools leaving the Pac-12 for other conferences will likely continue to play in Pac-12 affiliated bowl games for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

Even though Arizona is moving to the Big 12, it could be sent to bowl games such as the Alamo, Holiday, Sun, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Independence.

McMurphy reports that the contracts between the Pac-12 and its bowl tie-ins don’t end until after the 2025 season, adding that all stakeholders are looking for a temporary solution until the new bowl contracts change in 2026.

“Out of a series of not-great options, the most workable — short of blowing up the bowl system and the (35 non-playoff) bowl contracts — is to have the former Pac-12 schools sent to Pac-12 bowls for two more years,” a source told McMurphy.

The above scenario could create plenty of interesting bowl matchups. If Arizona got selected again to play in the Alamo Bowl, it would likely play another Big 12 opponent, perhaps even one it already played earlier in the season.

The Alamo Bowl, meanwhile, wants the ability to select departing Big 12 members Texas or Oklahoma to its game if either team is on the table, McMurphy reports.

“The Big 12 and SEC unsurprisingly oppose this,” a source told McMurphy.

The unintended consequences of conference realignment are sure to be felt by college football fans next season.