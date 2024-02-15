Way-too-early bowl projections have Arizona missing College Football Playoff

After completing just the fourth 10-win season in school history and finishing 11th in the final AP poll, its highest ranking in almost a decade, Arizona seemed like it had all the pieces in place to contend for a spot in next season’s expanded 12-team playoff.

Then the Wildcats went through a sudden coaching change, which led to some personnel losses, though not as many as feared. Just enough, apparently, to not be considered a potential playoff team.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network released projections for all 2024 bowl games on Wednesday, and while he had Arizona going bowling once again it wasn’t in one of the CFP games. And the spot he put the Wildcats in was one that this past season was reserved for a Pac-12 Conference team and could still go to a former Pac-12 school.

McMurphy’s projection has the UA facing Tennessee in the Las Vegas Bowl and lists the game as a pick’em on the betting line.

The Wildcats and Volunteers have never met in football, as Arizona has only played eight of the 16 teams that will comprise the SEC next season.

While on paper that would be an intriguing matchup it also means the UA isn’t projected to be among the top 12 teams in the country, or at least by CFP standards. In fact, fellow soon-to-be-former Pac-12 member Utah is the only Big 12 qualifier among the dozen, earning the No. 4 seed and playing the winner of No. 5 Texas and No. 12 Boise State.

Boise, as the fifth-best conference champ, would bump out whoever was ranked 12th in the final CFP rankings (maybe Arizona?).