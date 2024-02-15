Arizona football officially announces Dino Babers as offensive coordinator

It took a while, but Brent Brennan has officially completed his first coaching staff at Arizona.

Former Syracuse head coach Dino Babers has been announced as offensive coordinator, officially marking his return to Tucson. The move had first been reported three weeks ago.

The 62-year-old Babers previously coached at the UA fro 1995-2000, serving as a position coach the first three seasons before running the offensive in 1998-2000. Also on that 2000 staff was Brennan, a graduate assistant, while current Wildcats defensive coordinator Duane Akina was coaching defensive backs.

Wait a minute, this looks familiar pic.twitter.com/lbiv6DaNdo — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 15, 2024

Babers spent the past eight seasons at Syracuse, where he had a 41-55 record and made two bowl games, posting a 10-win season in 2018. Before that he was head coach at Bowling Green and Eastern Illinois.

He inherits an offense that returns seven starters, including quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan as well as four offensive linemen. Arizona ranked 20th in FBS in total offense and tied for 18th in scoring in 2023.

Arizona is set to begin spring practice on March 26, putting its annual Spring Game on April 27, though no official plans have been announced.