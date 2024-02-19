Arizona hires Missouri’s Desireé Reed-Francois as athletic director

Arizona has its next athletic director.

Arizona announced Monday the hire of Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois. The deal gives Reed-Francois five-year contract that includes an annual base salary of $1 million in year one, elevating to $1.2 million in year five, with an additional $250,000 annual contribution from the University of Arizona Foundation.

An Arizona alum, Reed-Francois becomes Arizona's 11th Director of Athletics. — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) February 19, 2024

“There are very few institutions that would entice me to leave an SEC athletics department with strong momentum,” said Reed-Francois. “The University of Arizona has tremendous potential and is an institution — and an athletics program — on the rise, and I want to be a part of shaping that future. We will provide a world-class student-athlete experience, which includes competing for championships and being among the nation’s elite. I am grateful to President Robbins and the Arizona Board of Regents for this incredible opportunity.”

Reed-Francois has UA ties, having graduated from Arizona’s law school in 1997. A Bay Area native, she attended attended UCLA, where she was a member of the rowing team.

Reed-Francois was previously athletic director at UNLV from 2017-21 before accepting the Missouri job. She's been credited with reversing a negative budget trend at Mizzou.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Desireé to the University of Arizona family, and we could not be more excited about the leadership experience and outstanding credentials she brings,” said Arizona president Robert Robbins. “Respected nationally for her commitment to student-athletes, Desireé has a history of success everywhere she’s served and is exactly the right person we need to modernize our athletics operations and usher in an ongoing culture of success in all aspects of Athletics. This is a tremendous win for our university and I cannot wait for her to get started.”

Reed-Francois will take over an Arizona athletic department dealing with its own significant budget shortfall. One of Reed-Francois’ biggest challenges will be to get the department back on square footing financially.

Reed-Francois joins Arizona during a time of great transition. The Wildcats are set to join the Big 12 this summer under a new football coach in Brent Brennan. Reed-Francois will be tasked with growing Arizona’s NIL program as the school looks to build on its recent success on the gridiron.