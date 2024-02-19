Arizona football Signing Profile: 3-star LB Jabari Mann

The 2024 National Signing Day is officially over, however, teams are still adding players to their teams. The Arizona Wildcats welcomed a newcomer on Monday.

That player is 3-star linebacker Jabari Mann.

San Bruno ➡️ Tucson



Welcome Home Jabari! pic.twitter.com/LeU00keEKe — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 19, 2024

Read on below for his profile.

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 200 lbs

High School: Junipero Serra High School

Hometown: San Bruno, California

247Sports Ranking: 3-star / No. 55 LB and No. 52 player in California

247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star / No. 1,554 overall, No. 142 LB, No. 115 player in California

Offers: 5 offers / Arizona, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, UNLV

2023 Stats (7 games): 33 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT

Career Stats (3 yrs/28 games): 177 tackles, 15 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 INT, 1 FR

Notes: Mann committed to San Jose State in mid February 2023. He took an official visit to Oregon State in September but signed with the Spartans during the early signing period. Mann requested, and was subsequently released, from his NLI on February 16 and officially signed with Arizona 3 days later.

SENIOR SEASON HIGHLGHTS:

JUNIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS:

SOPHOMORE SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: