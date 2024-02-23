Projecting Arizona player ratings in upcoming EA Sports College Football 25

It’s okay to dream again.

After a long 11 years, EA Sports is bringing back its trademark college football video game.

The sports video game developer formally announced the arrival of EA Sports College Football 25 last week with a beautifully shot teaser set at the Rose Bowl. The game is on track to arrive this summer, though no official release date has been announced.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

This week EA Sports confirmed that all 134 FBS programs will be featured in the game. And for the first time, so will actual players. Athletes will have the opportunity to opt in to the game or opt out.

“EA Sports is committing to representing 85 athletes per team,” tweeted college football journalist Matt Brown. EA Sports will give $600 and a free copy of the game to every athlete who opts in, according to ESPN’s Michael Rosenstein. Some players will have the opportunity to earn additional NIL opportunities.

The arrival of real-life players in EA College Football couldn’t come at a better time for Arizona football fans. The Wildcats should enter the 2024 season with one of the most exciting offenses in the sport. They also bring back key returners on defense and special teams.

While the release of the game is still months away, it’s not too early to get excited about which Arizona players should get top ratings in the game. Here are our projected overall ratings for Arizona’s top 10 players in EA College Football 25.

Tetairoa McMillan

Overall rating: 95

Top attribute: Jumping

The former five-star recruit has lived up to the hype and then some in his first two seasons at Arizona. At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, he has the build of an NFL player with the athleticism to match it. Few players can reach up for a ball like him. McMillan’s production waned during the early stretch of last season but he finished the year with four straight games of 100 receiving yards or more. He should attract even more attention this season with Jacob Cowing gone. McMillan is an All-American caliber player and his rating reflects that.

Noah Fifita

Overall rating: 91

Top attribute: Throw Under Pressure

Fifita emerged as one of the best young quarterbacks in college football last season, winning Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year. The Southern California native is poised for bigger things in his second season behind center, with some pointing to him as a Heisman candidate. Fifita demonstrated consistent poise and accuracy in the pocket last season, earning the sixth-highest total QB rating. Fifita doesn’t yet have the same name recognition as other top quarterbacks, but he belongs in the upper echelon of the position.

Jacob Manu

Overall rating: 87

Top attribute: Tackle

Manu led the Pac-12 in tackles last season with 116 (45 solo, 71 assists). The All-Pac-12 First Team selectee has tremendous awareness for where a play is headed and knows how tackle in open space. Manu might be a bit undersized at 5-foot-11 but he’s fearless when wrapping up a ball carrier. His overall rating would be higher if not for having only one career turnover.

Tacario Davis

Overall rating: 86

Top attribute: Play Recognition

Davis has not officially taken his name out of the transfer portal but should he stay, he’ll be the Wildcats’ top option on secondary. The 6-foot-4 cornerback led the Pac-12 last year with 15 pass breakups and 16 passes defended. Davis should score high on agility and change of direction of rating.

Jonah Savaiinaea

Overall rating: 84

Top attribute: Run Block

Savaiinaea, or Big Jonah as he is called, gives Arizona an edge on the offensive line. As a sophomore, Savaiinaea allowed only two sacks in 889 snaps and ranked second on the team in overall blocking grade (69.7 according to PFF). Savaiinaea’s biggest improvement was in run-blocking, where his grade jumped from 55.3 as a freshman to 81.7 as a sophomore.

Gunner Maldonado

Overall rating: 83

Top attribute: Stamina

Maldonado has been a stalwart on Arizona’s defense the last three seasons. The safety took his performance up a notch in 2023, recording a career high 81 tackles. He made a pair of game-changing turnovers against Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl, one an interception and another an 87-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Most impressive about Maldonado is that he played nearly every defensive snap. He deserves an elite stamina rating.

Tyler Loop

Overall rating: 81

Top attribute: Kick Accuracy

Loop enters his senior season as one of the more established kickers in the nation. The 2023 All-Pac-12 Second Team selection made 19 of 24 field goals last season including a long of 52 yards against Colorado. For his career Loop is a perfect 103-for-103 on extra points. The Dallas area native will get to kick in familiar territory should Arizona make it to the Big 12 title game in Arlington.

Justin Flowe

Overall rating: 80

Top attribute: Strength Rating

Video game developers aren’t above relying on high school recruiting rankings to inform ratings. Flowe, an Oregon transfer, has shown the potential of a former 5-star linebacker at times. He posted a career-high 44 total tackles last season. Flowe’s value can’t be measured only on the field. In the locker room, he’s known for pumping up teammates with his fiery personality. On Instagram, he has close to 600,000 followers, which no doubt helped him earn a paid partnership to promote EA College Football.

Worry not, Justin Flowe is in the game.