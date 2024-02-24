Arizona football announces first Spring Game under Brent Brennan

The first chance to see Brent Brennan and his staff coach a game, albeit one that doesn’t count, will be under the lights.

Arizona’s annual Spring Game is scheduled for April 27 at 6 p.m. MST, culminating five weeks of spring practice that begins March 26.

Catch your first glimpse of the 2024 Arizona Wildcats!



April 27th

⏰ 6:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/CgSlyfCrxt — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 24, 2024

Brennan, hired last month to replace Jedd Fisch, will be coaching in Arizona Stadium for the first time since taking San Jose State to the Arizona Bowl in 2020. Since being hired he’s made several public appearances, including at multiple men’s and women’s basketball games including the UA men’s team’s win at Colorado on Feb. 10.

Arizona is set to return the bulk of its starters from a 10-3 squad that won the Alamo Bowl and finished 11th in the final AP poll, its highest end-of-season ranking since 1998.

April 27 could be a notable day for UA football, as it’s the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Wildcats are expected to have several players selected over the 3-day event, as four former Arizona players have been invited to next week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Tickets for the Spring Game are $10 for the general public and $5 for season ticket holders. The remaining 14 practices, which will be on Tuesdays/Thursdays/Saturdays between March 26-April 25, are free and open to the public.