Arizona Wildcats standouts participate in Reese’s Senior Bowl

Three members of Arizona football’s 2024 offense participated this week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Former Arizona running back Michael Wiley, wide receiver Jacob Cowing and offensive lineman Jordan Morgan practiced in front of NFL executives and scouts ahead of the NFL Draft in April. Tight end Tanner McLachlan was supposed to participate as well but told the Arizona Daily Star that he had to pulled out because of an undisclosed injury suffered this past season.

The trio of Wildcats in Mobile are the first Arizona players to participate in the premier college football all-star game since 2012.

Morgan was the only Arizona player to actually compete in the Senior Bowl game, which took place on Saturday. Cowing did not suit up for the game after suffering a right leg injury during Thursday’s practice, according to reporters who were present.

Wiley, who did not get any reps Saturday, was voted by linebacker teammates after Friday’s practice as the top running back on the American team.

Arizona's Michael Wiley was named top RB on the American team in a vote from LB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/sFbTanneUO — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Wiley shared a conversation with Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin at one point.

Tomlin shares a quick conversation with Arizona RB Michael Wiley before the team breaks into the next session. #SeniorBowl #Steelers pic.twitter.com/5DeB6U70WW — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) January 30, 2024

Morgan, a projected early-round draft pick, demonstrated his size and athleticism in drills.

Jordan Morgan literally knocking dudes out in practice pic.twitter.com/ofQ1tOWGaO — Barnabas Lee (@pkjblee) January 30, 2024

Austin Booker goes right through Jordan Morgan on back to back reps, then follows it up with a nice spin move. One of my “guys”. pic.twitter.com/nMI6Ci85wY — ImBearingDown (@ImBearingDown) January 31, 2024

Arizona is sure to have at least one and likely multiple draft picks this year. The program has not had a player drafted since Roy Lopez and Gary Brightwell in 2021.