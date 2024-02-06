2024 Arizona football recruiting class signing tracker

With the creation of the Early Signing Period back in 2017, the traditional National Signing Day has lost a lot of its luster. The first Wednesday in February used to be a huge date on the college football calendar, but with the vast majority of recruits signing in December that has changed.

But Arizona is in a unique position. Jedd Fisch left to take the Washington job on Jan. 14, and since then a large chunk of the 2024 recruiting class the Wildcats signed in December has been released from those national letters of intent, or in the case of those who enrolled early, ended up entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Brent Brennan was hired to replace Fisch on Jan. 16, and though he and many of his new staff have been out recruiting there were no public announcements of prep, junior college or transfer players committing to Arizona until Tuesday night when former New Mexico running back Jacory Crosky-Merritt pledged to the Wildcats.

That’s expected to change Wednesday, when signings can start happening again. And when they do we’ll list them below.

