Arizona lands New Mexico transfer running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Coach Brent Brennan has been hard at work getting established in Tucson since he took over the Arizona Wildcats. In the process of establishing his coaching staff, CBB has been also hitting the recruiting trail.

On Tuesday, the day before National Signing Day, that work paid off.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a running back transfer from the New Mexico Lobos, announced his commitment to the ‘Cats. He is Arizona's first addition since Brennan was hired on Jan. 16.

The 5-foot-11, 205 pound Montgomery, Alabama native had a stellar season in Albuquerque in 2023 after playing four years at FCS Alabama State. JCM rushed for almost 1,200 yards on 189 carries and 17 scores. That’s good for 6.3 yards per carry. He also snagged seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

At Alabama State, he carried the ball 355 times for 1,242 yards and and 13 scores. He also racked up 357 yards on 33 catches and a score.

JCM entered the portal at the end of January after one season with the Lobos. He received interest from plenty of schools, with the two notable being the Washington Huskies and UA. JCM took an official visit to Seattle the last weekend of January and took an OV to Tucson this past weekend. In the end, CBB and Company were able to win the head-to-head battle for the talented back against the former Arizona staff.

Arizona lost three running backs this offseason with Michael Wiley and DJ Williams gearing up for the NFL and Jonah Coleman deciding to transfer to Washington. JCM is an excellent addition to a room that lost a lot of production the past month and a half or so.