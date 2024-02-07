National Signing Day Profile: New Mexico transfer RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.
One such player is New Mexico transfer running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
ALL-AMERICAN BILL ⭐️— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 7, 2024
Welcome to the 520! @JacoryMerritt15 pic.twitter.com/NGGvslrwwk
Read on below for his profile.
Position: Running back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 205 lbs
High School: Sidney Lanier High School
Previous College: New Mexico Lobos
Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama
247Sports Transfer Ranking: Unranked
Transfer Offers: Arizona, Washington
2023 Stats (12 games): 189 car, 1,190 yds, 17 TD; 7 rec, 72 yds, 1 TD
Career Stats (5 yrs/50 games): 544 car, 2,432 yds, 30 TD; 40 rec, 429 yds, 2 TD
NEW MEXICO HIGHLIGHTS:
What a run by Jacory Croskey-Merritt!— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023
TD @UNMLoboFB pic.twitter.com/gzgtjBaqRw
Bill keeps climbing the record books— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) November 12, 2023
With 2 TD's on Saturday @JacoryMerritt15 now has 14 rushing TD's (15 overall)
Ranks 4th on UNM's single season rushing list
6th on the overall rushing list#GoLobos #WIN5 pic.twitter.com/tL8Fb257Zq
RB @JacoryMerritt15 is one of the best in the nation at finding the end zone— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) October 16, 2023
He scored twice again on Saturday
Bill has 9 rushing TD's this season. Tied for 6th most in the country.#GoLobos #WIN5 pic.twitter.com/n39SkTtbwk
He scored the game winner at UMass in overtime!— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) September 26, 2023
2 more TD’s for Bill on Saturday@JacoryMerritt15 has 7 rushing TD’s which is tied for 3rd in the nation#GoLobos #WIN5 pic.twitter.com/wUS4yM02xG
