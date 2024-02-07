 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

National Signing Day Profile: New Mexico transfer RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt

By Brandon Combs
The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.

One such player is New Mexico transfer running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Read on below for his profile.

Position: Running back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 205 lbs

High School: Sidney Lanier High School

Previous College: New Mexico Lobos

Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama

247Sports Transfer Ranking: Unranked

Transfer Offers: Arizona, Washington

2023 Stats (12 games): 189 car, 1,190 yds, 17 TD; 7 rec, 72 yds, 1 TD

Career Stats (5 yrs/50 games): 544 car, 2,432 yds, 30 TD; 40 rec, 429 yds, 2 TD

NEW MEXICO HIGHLIGHTS:

