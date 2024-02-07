National Signing Day Profile: New Mexico transfer RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.

One such player is New Mexico transfer running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Read on below for his profile.

Position: Running back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 205 lbs

High School: Sidney Lanier High School

Previous College: New Mexico Lobos

Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama

247Sports Transfer Ranking: Unranked

Transfer Offers: Arizona, Washington

2023 Stats (12 games): 189 car, 1,190 yds, 17 TD; 7 rec, 72 yds, 1 TD

Career Stats (5 yrs/50 games): 544 car, 2,432 yds, 30 TD; 40 rec, 429 yds, 2 TD

NEW MEXICO HIGHLIGHTS:

What a run by Jacory Croskey-Merritt!



TD @UNMLoboFB pic.twitter.com/gzgtjBaqRw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023

Bill keeps climbing the record books



With 2 TD's on Saturday @JacoryMerritt15 now has 14 rushing TD's (15 overall)



Ranks 4th on UNM's single season rushing list



6th on the overall rushing list#GoLobos #WIN5 pic.twitter.com/tL8Fb257Zq — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) November 12, 2023

RB @JacoryMerritt15 is one of the best in the nation at finding the end zone



He scored twice again on Saturday



Bill has 9 rushing TD's this season. Tied for 6th most in the country.#GoLobos #WIN5 pic.twitter.com/n39SkTtbwk — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) October 16, 2023

He scored the game winner at UMass in overtime!



2 more TD’s for Bill on Saturday@JacoryMerritt15 has 7 rushing TD’s which is tied for 3rd in the nation#GoLobos #WIN5 pic.twitter.com/wUS4yM02xG — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) September 26, 2023