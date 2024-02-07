 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

National Signing Day Profile: San Jose State transfer RB Quali Conley

By Brandon Combs
/ new
arizona-wildcats-football-recruiting-national-signing-profile-quali-conley-san-jose-rushing-2024 Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.

One such player is San Jose State transfer running back Quali Conley.

Read on below for his profile.

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 207 lbs

High School: Central High School

Previous College: San Jose State Spartans

Hometown: Fresno, California

247Sports Transfer Ranking: 3-star / No. 421 overall and No. 39 RB

Transfer Offers: Arizona

2023 Stats (13 games): 131 car, 842 yds, 9 TD; 27 rec, 269 yds

Career Stats (4 yrs/40 games): 469 car, 2,600 yds, 22 TD; 77 rec, 716 yds, 3 TD

SAN JOSE STATE HIGHLIGHTS:

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...