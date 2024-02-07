National Signing Day Profile: San Jose State transfer RB Quali Conley

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.

One such player is San Jose State transfer running back Quali Conley.

FRESNO'S FINEST



Big-time addition to the RB Room…



Welcome Home! @QualiConley pic.twitter.com/g8N0WJ7bUl — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 7, 2024

Read on below for his profile.

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 207 lbs

High School: Central High School

Previous College: San Jose State Spartans

Hometown: Fresno, California

247Sports Transfer Ranking: 3-star / No. 421 overall and No. 39 RB

Transfer Offers: Arizona

2023 Stats (13 games): 131 car, 842 yds, 9 TD; 27 rec, 269 yds

Career Stats (4 yrs/40 games): 469 car, 2,600 yds, 22 TD; 77 rec, 716 yds, 3 TD

SAN JOSE STATE HIGHLIGHTS:

57 yards for Quali Conley puts him over 100 in the game for the fifth time this season!!



Watch live on @cbssportsnet.#ClimbTheMountain | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/RDassIyOiB — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 19, 2023

Quali Conley puts the Spartans on top!!



Conley's eighth rushing touchdown of the season ties his career high!



Watch live on @cbssportsnet.#ClimbTheMountain | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/j5xiP7YyWW — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 19, 2023

That's 7 TD's for #7 on the season as Quali Conley puts the Spartans on the board first!!



Watch now on @specsportshi.#ClimbTheMountain | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/ZUYuV0pilI — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) October 29, 2023

Q makes it 7-0 as he gets his 5th TD of the season!



7-0 SJSU



Watch on @CBSSportsNet#ClimbTheMountain | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/FSCdZRBbwZ — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) October 21, 2023