National Signing Day Profile: San Jose State transfer RB Quali Conley

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.
One such player is San Jose State transfer running back Quali Conley.
FRESNO'S FINEST
Big-time addition to the RB Room…
Welcome Home! @QualiConley
Read on below for his profile.
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 207 lbs
High School: Central High School
Previous College: San Jose State Spartans
Hometown: Fresno, California
247Sports Transfer Ranking: 3-star / No. 421 overall and No. 39 RB
Transfer Offers: Arizona
2023 Stats (13 games): 131 car, 842 yds, 9 TD; 27 rec, 269 yds
Career Stats (4 yrs/40 games): 469 car, 2,600 yds, 22 TD; 77 rec, 716 yds, 3 TD
SAN JOSE STATE HIGHLIGHTS:
don't let @QualiConley get hot
Can't catch Q!⚔️
57 yards for Quali Conley puts him over 100 in the game for the fifth time this season!!
Watch live on @cbssportsnet.
Quali Conley puts the Spartans on top!!
Conley's eighth rushing touchdown of the season ties his career high!
Watch live on @cbssportsnet.
That's 7 TD's for #7 on the season as Quali Conley puts the Spartans on the board first!!
Watch now on @specsportshi.
That's 2⃣ for Quali Conley!!
Watch now on @CBSSportsNet.
Q makes it 7-0 as he gets his 5th TD of the season!
7-0 SJSU
Watch on @CBSSportsNet
