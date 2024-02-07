National Signing Day Profile: San Jose State transfer edge Tre Smith

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.
One such player is San Jose State transfer edge Tre Smith.
From the 480 to the 520…— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 7, 2024
The Arizona native is officially a Wildcat
Welcome Home, Tre Smith! pic.twitter.com/HSvUzplrXg
Read on below for his profile.
Position: Edge
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 255 lbs
High School: Red Mountain High School
Previous College: San Jose State Spartans
Hometown: Mesa, Arizona
247Sports Transfer Ranking: 3-star / No. 234 overall and No. 18 Edge
Transfer Offers: Arizona
2023 Stats (13 games): 66 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 FF
Career Stats (3 yrs/24 games): 88 tackles, 15 TFL, 9.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 FF
SAN JOSE STATE HIGHLIGHTS:
living life on the EDGE— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) December 5, 2023
Tre Smith claims All-MW 1st Team Honors!⚔️#ClimbTheMountain | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/IHzwmsAvvq
SAAAAAAAACK!!!— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 12, 2023
Tre Smith gets to the QB to force 2nd and 18!!
Watch live on @cbssportsnet.#ClimbTheMountain | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/2eSli0hDwl
HIGH SHOOL SENIOR HIGHLIGHTS:
