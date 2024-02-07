National Signing Day Profile: San Jose State transfer edge Tre Smith

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.

One such player is San Jose State transfer edge Tre Smith.

From the 480 to the 520…



The Arizona native is officially a Wildcat



Welcome Home, Tre Smith! pic.twitter.com/HSvUzplrXg — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 7, 2024

Read on below for his profile.

Position: Edge

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 255 lbs

High School: Red Mountain High School

Previous College: San Jose State Spartans

Hometown: Mesa, Arizona

247Sports Transfer Ranking: 3-star / No. 234 overall and No. 18 Edge

Transfer Offers: Arizona

2023 Stats (13 games): 66 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 FF

Career Stats (3 yrs/24 games): 88 tackles, 15 TFL, 9.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 FF

SAN JOSE STATE HIGHLIGHTS:

living life on the EDGE



Tre Smith claims All-MW 1st Team Honors!⚔️#ClimbTheMountain | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/IHzwmsAvvq — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) December 5, 2023

SAAAAAAAACK!!!



Tre Smith gets to the QB to force 2nd and 18!!



Watch live on @cbssportsnet.#ClimbTheMountain | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/2eSli0hDwl — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 12, 2023

HIGH SHOOL SENIOR HIGHLIGHTS: