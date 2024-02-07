 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

National Signing Day Profile: San Jose State transfer edge Tre Smith

By Brandon Combs
Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.

One such player is San Jose State transfer edge Tre Smith.

Read on below for his profile.

Position: Edge

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 255 lbs

High School: Red Mountain High School

Previous College: San Jose State Spartans

Hometown: Mesa, Arizona

247Sports Transfer Ranking: 3-star / No. 234 overall and No. 18 Edge

Transfer Offers: Arizona

2023 Stats (13 games): 66 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 FF

Career Stats (3 yrs/24 games): 88 tackles, 15 TFL, 9.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 FF

SAN JOSE STATE HIGHLIGHTS:

HIGH SHOOL SENIOR HIGHLIGHTS:

