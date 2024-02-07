National Signing Day Profile: San Jose State transfer OL Ryan Stewart

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.

One such player is San Jose State transfer offensive lineman Ryan Stewart.

Adding some more beef to the O-Line



Welcome Home, @Ryan98Stewart ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ewWOoS4kq8 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 7, 2024

Read on below for his profile.

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 295 lbs

High School: Lincoln Way-East High School

Previous College: San Jose State Spartans

Hometown: Mokena, Illinois

247Sports Transfer Ranking: Unranked

Transfer Offers: Arizona

2023 Stats (0 games): Did not play due to injury

Career Stats (3 yrs/3 games): 3 games (3 starts)

HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR HIGHLIGHTS: