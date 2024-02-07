National Signing Day Profile: JUCO transfer edge Cyrus Durham

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.
One such player is JUCO transfer edge Cyrus Durham.
The NorCal to Tucson Pipeline continues— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 7, 2024
Welcome to the desert! @CyrusDurham10 pic.twitter.com/lDqJFCcJWe
Read on below for his profile.
Position: Edge
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 235 lbs
High School: Saint Francis High School
Junior College: College of San Mateo
Hometown: Redwood City, California
247Sports Composite JUCO Ranking: Unranked
247Sports JUCO Ranking: 3-star / No. 66 nationally, No. 5 LB, No. 12 in California
Offers: 6 / Arizona, Akron, Bowling Green, Florida International, Nevada, UC Davis
2023 Stats (13 games): 66 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks, 3 PBU, 1 FR
FRESHMAN JUCO HIGHLIGHTS:
