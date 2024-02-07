National Signing Day Profile: JUCO transfer edge Cyrus Durham

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.

One such player is JUCO transfer edge Cyrus Durham.

The NorCal to Tucson Pipeline continues



Welcome to the desert! @CyrusDurham10 pic.twitter.com/lDqJFCcJWe — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 7, 2024

Read on below for his profile.

Position: Edge

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 lbs

High School: Saint Francis High School

Junior College: College of San Mateo

Hometown: Redwood City, California

247Sports Composite JUCO Ranking: Unranked

247Sports JUCO Ranking: 3-star / No. 66 nationally, No. 5 LB, No. 12 in California

Offers: 6 / Arizona, Akron, Bowling Green, Florida International, Nevada, UC Davis

2023 Stats (13 games): 66 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks, 3 PBU, 1 FR

FRESHMAN JUCO HIGHLIGHTS: