 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

National Signing Day Profile: JUCO transfer CB Johno Price

By Brandon Combs
/ new
arizona-wildcats-football-recruiting-national-signing-profile-johno-price-juco-cornerback-2024 @JohnoPrice on X

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.

One such player is JUCO transfer cornerback Johno Price.

Read on below for his profile.

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 lbs

High School: Menlo-Atherton High School

Junior College: College of San Mateo

Hometown: East Palo Alto, California

247Sports Composite JUCO Ranking: Unranked

247Sports JUCO Ranking: Unranked

Offers: 3 / Arizona, Akron, Bowling Green, San Jose State

2023 Stats (9 games): 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT, 4 PBU

FRESHMAN JUCO HIGHLIGHTS:

HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR HIGHLIGHTS:

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...