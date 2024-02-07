National Signing Day Profile: JUCO transfer CB Johno Price

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.

One such player is JUCO transfer cornerback Johno Price.

The Price is Right!



We’ve got another beast joining the secondary @JohnoPrice Welcome to Tucson! pic.twitter.com/kXnSXyYRq7 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 7, 2024

Read on below for his profile.

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 lbs

High School: Menlo-Atherton High School

Junior College: College of San Mateo

Hometown: East Palo Alto, California

247Sports Composite JUCO Ranking: Unranked

247Sports JUCO Ranking: Unranked

Offers: 3 / Arizona, Akron, Bowling Green, San Jose State

2023 Stats (9 games): 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT, 4 PBU

FRESHMAN JUCO HIGHLIGHTS:

HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR HIGHLIGHTS: