National Signing Day Profile: JUCO transfer CB Johno Price

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.
One such player is JUCO transfer cornerback Johno Price.
The Price is Right!— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 7, 2024
We’ve got another beast joining the secondary @JohnoPrice Welcome to Tucson! pic.twitter.com/kXnSXyYRq7
Read on below for his profile.
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 lbs
High School: Menlo-Atherton High School
Junior College: College of San Mateo
Hometown: East Palo Alto, California
247Sports Composite JUCO Ranking: Unranked
247Sports JUCO Ranking: Unranked
Offers: 3 / Arizona, Akron, Bowling Green, San Jose State
2023 Stats (9 games): 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT, 4 PBU
FRESHMAN JUCO HIGHLIGHTS:
HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR HIGHLIGHTS:
Loading comments...