National Signing Day Profile: Syracuse transfer DL Kevon Darton

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.

One such player is Syracuse transfer defensive lineman Kevon Darton.

Read on below for his profile.

Position: Defensive lineman

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 271 lbs

High School: Worcester Academy

Previous College: Syracuse Orange

Hometown: Fitchburg, Massachusetts

247Sports Transfer Ranking: Unranked

Transfer Offers: Arizona

2023 Stats (13 games): 42 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Career Stats (4 yrs/44 games): 110 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

SYRACUSE HIGHLIGHTS:

Such a fan of 'Cuse's 5-foot-11, 266-pound nose Kevon Darton. Was probably told he was too small his entire life. What a bulldog. pic.twitter.com/MeYH7qzJqe — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) December 9, 2022

HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR HIGHLIGHTS: