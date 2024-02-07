 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

National Signing Day Profile: Syracuse transfer DL Kevon Darton

By Brandon Combs
Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.

One such player is Syracuse transfer defensive lineman Kevon Darton.

Read on below for his profile.

Position: Defensive lineman

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 271 lbs

High School: Worcester Academy

Previous College: Syracuse Orange

Hometown: Fitchburg, Massachusetts

247Sports Transfer Ranking: Unranked

Transfer Offers: Arizona

2023 Stats (13 games): 42 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Career Stats (4 yrs/44 games): 110 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

SYRACUSE HIGHLIGHTS:

HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR HIGHLIGHTS:

