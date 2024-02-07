National Signing Day Profile: Syracuse transfer DL Kevon Darton

The 2024 National Signing Day is upon us! The Arizona Wildcats welcomed numerous new players to the team on Wednesday.
One such player is Syracuse transfer defensive lineman Kevon Darton.
GOT EM’ @KCKD_0 is officially a Wildcat! pic.twitter.com/jjqzyMmpCm— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 7, 2024
Read on below for his profile.
Position: Defensive lineman
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 271 lbs
High School: Worcester Academy
Previous College: Syracuse Orange
Hometown: Fitchburg, Massachusetts
247Sports Transfer Ranking: Unranked
Transfer Offers: Arizona
2023 Stats (13 games): 42 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
Career Stats (4 yrs/44 games): 110 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
SYRACUSE HIGHLIGHTS:
Such a fan of 'Cuse's 5-foot-11, 266-pound nose Kevon Darton. Was probably told he was too small his entire life. What a bulldog. pic.twitter.com/MeYH7qzJqe— Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) December 9, 2022
HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR HIGHLIGHTS:
