Arizona names Chuck Cecil defensive assistant, offense for Arizona football

Chuck Cecil is transitioning to a new role on the Arizona football staff.

Cecil has been named senior defensive assistant, offense for the Wildcats, coach Brent Brennan announced Thursday.

Cecil will provide in-depth analysis and analytics of opponents’ defenses to the Arizona head coach and offensive coordinator. Cecil will identify and deliver schematic and competitive advantages for play-calling, techniques, and personnel.

The role is the same one Duane Akina held last spring before becoming secondary coach. Akina is now defensive coordinator under Brennan.

Cecil held the same position working with the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Jared Goff.

“In today’s college football model, with the demands of recruiting and NIL, we need a position that would increase communication, competitive advantages, and functionality,” stated Brennan. “The senior defensive assistant, offense, position modernizes our traditional coaching hierarchy - without adding personnel count - and there is no better coach to fill that role than Chuck Cecil.”

Cecil joined the Arizona coaching staff in 2018 under Kevin Sumlin as a senior defensive analyst. He stayed on under Jedd Fisch’s tenure, becoming safeties coach.

Cecil, a former safety, is considered one of the top players in Wildcats history. He earned consensus All-American honors in 1987.

“A big thank you to Coach Brennan for the opportunity to stay at Arizona in this new role,” said Cecil. “Coaching the Wildcats, and being a part of the football program, continues to be a blessing for me and my family. My wife, daughter and I have made Tucson my home and staying with the Wildcats is ideally how I would like to end my coaching career - but not anytime soon.”

Arizona is still in the process of officially naming its coaching staff, including Dino Babers as offensive coordinator.