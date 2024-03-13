Veteran kicker Nick Folk signs one-year deal with Titans

Nick Folk isn’t hanging up the kicking cleats quite yet.

The former Arizona Wildcats standout kicker has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans worth $3.755 million, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Titans are signing veteran kicker Nick Folk to a one-year, $3.755 million deal, per source. Max $4.13M with incentives. A big deal for the NFL's most accurate kicker in recent years. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2024

The 39-year-old Folk is coming off a tremendous 2023 season with the Titans in which he made 29 of 30 field goal attempts. Folk’s 96.7 field goal percentage ranked fifth in the NFL.

Folk is entering his 17th season in the league. Last year Folk set the NFL record for most consecutive field goals under 40 yards when he made his 71st straight in a Week 9 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Folk went a perfect 18-18 on field goals under 40 yards for the year.

Folk kicked at Arizona from 2003-06. He earned All-Pac-10 honors as a senior.

Folk has made 382 career field goals in 456 attempts. In 2021 he kicked a career-high 36 fields for the New England Patriots. He was the NFL co-scoring leader that year.