Pro Day gives former Arizona football players extra chance to impress scouts

Arizona football had 15 players participate in its annual Pro Day on Thursday morning inside of Arizona Stadium.

The 15 participants were; Nazar Bombata, Jacob Cowing, Jayden de Laura, Martell Irby, Sam Langi, Seth MacKellar, Tyler Manoa, Tanner McLachlan, Jeremy Mercier, Jordan Morgan, Sio Nofoagatoto’a, Taylor Upshaw, Michael Wiley, DJ Williams and Dylan Wyatt.

“I think the day went amazing,” Irby said. “Being able to go out there with my teammates, it’s been for lack of better words. It’s been a hell of a year. So, to be able to go out there and my teammates and just enjoy it, the last chance that we have to go out there and do our thing. And embrace the moment here inside this stadium.”

Inside Arizona Stadium the players participating felt the love from their former teammates. Players from the current roster were in the stands and above, yelling for their teammates after every rep and yelling out unofficial 40 times which they timed on their phones.

“It’s just the culture that we built here,” Irby said. “ So, their bonds to our future, our career and things like that. So, it was just a good deal having our brothers out there with us.”

This was an opportunity for the players like Irby to showcase their talent on the field in front of 31 NFL scouts and two Canadian Football League scouts that could help continue their football journey.

“I would play any position on the field,” Irby said. “I would play running back, slot. I would play quarterback if I could throw but no forreal this season, being able to play linebacker, box safety, free safety, all four core special teams. I want to be able to bring that same thing to the next level. Whoever gives me an opportunity.”

A couple of weeks ago, UA had four players participate in the NFL Draft Combine. Morgan, McLachlan, Cowing and Wiley got the chance to showcase their talents nationally for the first time to some of these scouts.

Morgan, who’s projected in the mock drafts to either go late in the first round or early in the second, felt he showed the scouts enough in Indianapolis and only participated in a select number of drills at Pro Day. During the bench press Morgan benched 225lbs 27 times.

McLachlan took this opportunity to make sure the scouts saw everything in his tool box for a second time.

“Shore up the opinions of the guys that saw me at the combine,” McLachlan said. “Obviously they got their first opinion on me there and the guys that were able to come out here and see me perform again. Really just suring that up and letting them know what I can do on the field. My athleticism through my route running and then cleaning up some of my drill work.”

The next step for some of these players will be the 2024 NFL Draft, which is set for late April. Arizona has not had a played selected since 2021.