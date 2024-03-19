Revamped Arizona football coaching staff ready for spring practice

Arizona begins its first spring practice under Brent Brennan in a week, which will provide an opportunity for he and his staff to see what it has to work with on the roster for 2024.

Speaking of that staff, Brennan’s 10 full-time assistants spent time Monday speaking with local media about their roles with the team, their connections to the program and their coaching philosophies and how they may different from the previous regime.

The group includes one holdover from Jedd Fisch’s final staff, two assistants with prior experience at Arizona under legendary coach Dick Tomey—as well as two who worked for that school up north—and two former FBS head coaches as well as several with experience working with Brennan while he coached San Jose State from 2017-23.

Head coach Brent Brennan

Offensive coordinator Dino Babers

Running backs coach Alonzo Carter

Wide receivers coach Bobby Wade

Tight ends coach Matt Adkins

Offensive line coach Josh Oglesby

Defensive coordinator Duane Akina

Defensive line coach Joe Seumalo

Linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Danny Gonzales

STARS coach Brett Arce

Cornerbacks coach Chip Viney

“I think this is a heck of a staff,” offensive coordinator Dino Babers said. “Based off of what’s happened, and how many people are here because of Coach Brennan. And because of this university and what it represents and the legacy of Coach Tomey, making sure all this stuff works.”

Babers is back with the UA for the first time since 2000, the last of his seven seasons either as a position coach or offensive coordinator under Tomey. Since then he’s been a head coach at three stops, most recently from 2016-23 at Syracuse.

Arizona wasn’t his only option for this season, but the chance to help Brennan—a grad assistant under Babers in 2000—was too much to pass up.

“I want to make sure that he gets off to a fast start,” Babers said. “I want him to be here forever. And the fastest way to do that is to be successful and get him into his next contract. So my whole thing is him and making sure that he gets a good foundation to get started.”

Babers, Brennan and Duane Akina, who was elevated to defensive coordinator after coaching Arizona’s safeties last season, were all together on that 2000 squad. So was Bobby Wade, at the time a sophomore wide receiver who would become the school’s career receiving leader with 3,351 yards.

Now Wade is coaching the UA’s receivers, including Tetairoa McMillan, who needs 1,248 yards this fall to break Wade’s record. This is his first full-time gig, having spent the previous two seasons as an offensive analyst at ASU.

“That was a tough one,” Wade, a Phoenix native, said of working for his alma mater’s arch rival. “And I still got buddies that I get it all the time. And I’m sure this is gonna kind of right that a little bit for me, I think.I was grateful for that opportunity at Arizona State, being able to stay home and coach, but it was tough. There’s no doubt about it. Took (my wife and I) a little time to get adjusted to it.”

Also at ASU in recent years was Danny Gonzales, who will coach linebackers and oversee special teams. He was defensive coordinator in 2018-19 before spending the past four seasons as New Mexico’s head coach.

Like Wade, he’s getting grief for switching sides—“just look at my DMs in Twitter”—but he said that just shows how much people care about the rivalry. He’s also aware of the hate that former UA linebacker Antonio Pierce, who is now head coach of the Oakland Raiders, got for coaching at ASU from 2018-21 and thinks it’s time for Pierce to be welcomed back by Wildcat Nation.

“We’re gonna get a try get AP back in the fold here at the University of Arizona,” Gonzales said. “I mean, he’s the head coach of a frickin’ NFL team, he should be involved in a program he played for. He was up there and people have the same views. Time heals most wounds, not all.”

Because the coaches have only been able to observe players in workouts, without any footballs involved, there wasn’t much discussion about position battles or schemes. Akina did say he intends to keep most of what previous defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen ran, with defensive line coach Joe Seumalo using the words “aggressive” and “intentional” to describe how his unit will be up front.

Offensive line coach Josh Oglesby, a former Wisconsin offensive lineman who like Seumalo was with Brennan at San Jose State, had similar goals for his group.

“My style is a little bit more of an attacking mindset,” he said. “We will, as much as we can, play on the opposing team’s side of the line of scrimmage. The mentality that I have is that if we can get four (yards) the backs should get four. There’ll be a little bit more of a downhill mentality from the run game. That also is subject to change to see kind of who we have as players around us.”

Babers wouldn’t budge when asked multiple times what kind of offense he intends to run, but what he did say should ease any fears Arizona fans had that he might pull a Noel Mazzone and mess with the Noah Fifita/T-Mac formula.

“Everybody wants to know the the answer to that question, not only people that are here but also people who are recruiting against us,” Babers said. :What I will say is this: I’ve been in enough offenses that have been successful, and I’ve been in enough offenses that maybe were not successful. The most important thing is that you need to do what they’re capable of doing. Anything they have expertise in, a skill in, we will definitely exploit that to the best of our ability.”

The first of 15 practices, all of which are open to the public, is March 26 at 3:45 p.m. PT on the Dick Tomey Practice Fields. The annual Spring Game is set for April 27 at 6 p.m. PT inside Arizona Stadium.