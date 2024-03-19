Arizona football's 2024 schedule to feature pair of Friday night games

The Arizona Wildcats will get a taste of Friday Night Lights football this season.

Arizona’s 2024 schedule includes a pair of Friday night games against Big 12 opponents, as announced Monday.

Arizona will play at Kansas State on Friday, Sept. 13 in a non-conference game featuring the Big 12’s two Wildcats. The game was previously announced for Saturday, September 14.

Later in the year, the Wildcats will host Houston on Friday, Nov. 15 for the second-to-last home game. Arizona’s contest against Houston was originally pegged in a Thursday-Saturday window.

The schedule announcements reflect the Big 12’s desire to put more games in non-traditional time slots with the intention of driving up viewership. The conference will play three other Friday night games: Houston at TCU on Oct. 4, Utah at Arizona State on Oct. 11 and Oklahoma State at BYU on Oct. 18.

Arizona’s last game on a Friday was the 2022 Territorial Cup in Tucson, which the Wildcats won 38-35. That was an afternoon kickoff.

The last time the Wildcats played on a Friday night in Tucson was against Washington an Oct. 21, 2021. Arizona lost 21-16.