2025 athlete Bryce Lewis decommits from Arizona football

One of the last remaining pledges from the Jedd Fisch era decommitted from Arizona football Saturday.

2025 athlete Bryce Lewis announced on social media that he is reopening his recruitment after committing to Arizona back in August 2023.

Thank you Arizona pic.twitter.com/HcaYRGBWDA — Bryce Lewis (@BryceLe2616) March 23, 2024

Lewis, a 6-foot-6 prospect out of Georgia, chose Arizona over Duke, Boston College and Kansas among other programs. While Lewis initially stuck with his commitment following Arizona’s January coaching change, it is not a surprise for him to back out.

Arizona coach Brent Brennan and his staff currently have no commitments for the 2025 class. Arizona is one of three Big 12 programs without a commitment in the class.