Arizona football’s spring practices under new coach Brent Brennan are about opportunity and competition

Opportunity is one of the things Brent Brennan loves about spring football practice.

“Everybody wants to play, but the beauty of spring practice is you don’t have an opponent that you’re getting ready to play,” the new Arizona coach said. “So, you can really dive into the fundamentals. You can dive into technique. You could dive into the scheme. Everybody gets an opportunity to practice and show themselves and I think that part of it was really, really fun.”

Arizona football opened spring practices on Tuesday, which marked the first time the new coaching staff and roster got on the field all together.

UA was able to retain a lot of the leadership pieces from last year’s roster and Brennan can feel that this team is bonded together.

“I think that player-led teams are really special and that was evident with these guys,” Brennan said. “And the best teams that I’ve ever been a part of is player-led. And they continue to lead when you get to workouts or practice today or the media room. In the weight room. I think that part of it is really obvious and they care a lot about each other. And the leaders continue to lean into that and get the rest of the team to lean into that.”

This was evident when the offense got together to start working on things and going over plays.

“I think if our execution is any indication on day one,” Brennan said. “We’re in a great spot. I think that all starts with Noah (Fifita) and his leadership on that side of the ball. There’s also some other players, in each position group kind of has somebody that has emerged with some real leadership, which is cool.”

On the opposite side of the ball, Brennan was able to retain and promote Duane Akina to defensive coordinator who brings a loud passionate coaching style and a sense of familiarity to the defense.

“The communication on defense was awesome,” Brennan said. “Nobody’s too cool to talk. Everyone’s just talking the whole time. And I think that’s really ... that comfort that (Tacario Davis) has with (Treydan) Stukes and Dalton (Johnson) and Gunner (Maldonado), G7 (Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine) and other guys that they’ve all played with for a few years. It’s pretty cool.”