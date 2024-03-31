What Arizona football players and coaches said during first week of spring practice

The first week of spring practice is in the books, with 12 more practices scheduled including the Spring Game on April 27. After each workout different UA coaches and players have spoken to the media about how the offseason has gone and what’s to be expected this spring.

Here are the top comments from those interviews:

Head coach Brent Brennan

On his first few months: “It’s been crazy. It’s been really, really fun and it’s been hectic. When I became a head coach at San Jose State in ‘17 there was no transfer portal, there was no NIL. Working through that, with a roster that doesn’t know you, doesn’t know your coaching staff, there’s been a huge emphasis on getting to know guys.”

On the team working on its own in offseason: “Player-led teams are really special, and that was evident with these guys. The best teams I’ve been a part of have been player led. They care a lot about each other, and the leaders continue to lean into that and get the rest of the team to lean into that.”

On getting Tacario Davis back: “It’s huge. He’s a player that really emerged last season and you got to see him accelerate his development. I think it’s rare when you have a group of guys that’s as close as these are here. Those guys are so close, and I think being able to play the level he wants to play at and the consistency that he wants to perform at, being at the back end with people that you’ve done it with before … is a huge part of it.”

On the spring goals: “Spring practice is such a fun time of the year because it’s all about opportunity. Everybody wants to ply but the beauty of spring practice is you don’t have an opponent you’re getting to play. You can really dive into fundamentals, you can dive into technique, you can dive into the scheme. Everybody gets opportunity to practice and show themselves.”

On his coaching style in spring: “Out there on the field I want to be someone that’s an encourager and someone that brings a lot of energy. In our constant chase for improvement I think it’s so important that the leaders, whether it’s the leaders that are player or the leaders that are coaches, that we’re the ones bringing that energy and excitement to the practice environment.”

Offensive coordinator Dino Babers

On the goals of spring: “I think the biggest thing is to find out where we’re at. When that happens, later on in spring practice we’ll start to put this thing together, carry it on and sharpen it. It’s not about the grind in spring football, it’s about the find. We gotta find out where we’re at, we gotta find out what we have, and when we have all those tools together we’ll start cooking.”

On Noah Fifita: “It’s really hard to judge how good a person is when you have someone else coaching them and telling them what to do. Now that we’re in charge … you can see Noah is not normal, he’s not average. He’s above that. Noah is different than all the guys that I have coached, but the one thing you realize is how sharp his mind is, how accurate he is with the football and how he makes things happen. All three of those qualities are qualities that not only lead to fantastic college careers but NFL careers.”

On what he’s seen from the team: “The biggest thing I saw that’s really jumping out at me is the camaraderie of the players this football team and how they try to include and bring everybody into the family. The way they have opened up to the coaches that were not on the staff. It’s really something that’s unique and different nowadays.”

On the offensive line: “Some of them are banged up, we need to get them back out there all together and healthy. Some of them are trying to practice through some things. We’re looking for a total team aspect on things. We know we’ve got some fantastic offensive linemen, we know about some receiver that’s really, really good, but we want to know what the other guys can do and we want to build a complete team totally around them. As the offensive line goes we go, you can’t do anything without an offensive line. We know we have four cats up there.”

On his scheme; “That’s the question that I may not answer until I find exactly what I have this spring. We’ve got some scholarships open for some guys that may be coming in here, may not be coming in here.”

On so many players deciding to return after the coaching change: “I think they’re a family, I think they’re ohana. I think that people underestimate how important it is for them to not only come in together but leave together. From everything I’ve seen, they really enjoy playing together.”

QB Noah Fifita

On the transition to the new coaching staff: “We’ve been grinding for a couple months, getting acclimated to the new staff. The honeymoon phase is over. They took a lot of our terminology, a lot of our verbage and tried to combine it with San Jose’s and also with Coach Babers’. Now we’re just getting used to the new coaching points, getting used to their style of coaching.

On Babers: “He’s an interesting guy for sure. I can kind of see a military mind in him. Excited for him to lead us.”

On this spring compared to his first 2: “This year feels a lot different, it is a lot different than the last two years, in my opinion, going into spring ball. Just from a leadership standpoint, having a lot of guys look to me for questions and have answers. It’s a blessing.”

OL Jonah Savaiinaea

On OL coach Josh Oglesby: “I knew Coach O since high school, sophomore year he recruited me at San Jose. When I heard he got the job we immediately connected right there.”

On the coaching change and deciding to stay: “It was a sad moment in that time in our lives. We had to get together as a team, as a moment, we kind of talked to the boys, there’s no reason to leave what we built.”

Defensive coordinator Duane Akina

On how he’s changed the defense: “We’re probably a little more aggressive with the front. The secondary, we’ve added the coverage that was kind of the guts of us when I was at Texas in Stanford. We’re probably cancelling the gaps a little bit differently. Be more vertical, get upfield, kind of wired a little more aggressive. So let’s just say we’re planning run our way to the quarterback, instead sitting on the line of scrimmage. We may add maybe a twist or two from up front. The secondary stuff is going to be consistent.”

On the secondary: “We’re blessed with have incredible IQ guys, not good IQ guys. Gunner Maldonado, Treydan Stukes—get used to the name, nationally you need to get used to the name. Dalton (Johnson) is the same way, he can do a lot of stuff. That’s one reason why I chose to stay.”

On his coaching approach: “I teach from an offensive side of the ball, I was an offensive coordinator, so I teach a lot of offensive theory. So now they’re starting to understand the defenses are built. Don’t just learn your position, learn how the structure of the defense is built.”

On the defensive line: “We’re really optimistic. We lost a lot of major pieces. Bill Norton coming back, It’s been stable for us. When a new staff comes in there’s some players that maybe were viewed maybe not as positive by some. It’s a fresh beginning. It’s a fresh start. Joe Seumalo has done a great job.”

LB Jacob Manu

On Ka’aihue: “I just saw a worker, and he’s a listener. I like to help kids who listen and want to get better. I’ve helped him a lot.”

On Akina: “We love him. We’re glad he’s our DC. He’s a guy that can push and lead us in the right direction.”

On where he’s trying to improve: “More on the mental side of the game. I just want to outsmart everybody. If I know where they’re going before I can beat them there.”

LB Kamuela Ka’aihue

On his freshman year: “I definitely had a lot of mentors in front of me that taught me how to work, how to practice on field. I think last year was a great first year for me in terms of learning.”

On the last few months: “Definitely a rollercoaster. Especially coming in and being recruited by that old coaching staff, you kind of get comfortable with them, and then after the first year they leave. It’s an experience for sure, I think it’s a great learning opportunity. Football is definitely a business.”

LB Taye Brown

On his freshman year: “It was a great experience. I got some time on the field, which was great, because next year I’ll have experience. And then with a new coaching staff coming in it’s going to be a great year coming up.”

CB Tacario Davis

On why he went into the portal but didn’t go elsewhere: “Just to give the new coaches a shot. I was really giving them a chance. I wanted to be a part of something special.”

On the number change: “I was tired of 23. I had to be a single digit. At first I was aiming for like 3, but 1 had stuck out to me.”

On why he improved so much in 2023: “Every week my goal was to get better. Some people go into the season and think they can’t get better at practice. My goal was to work on something I messed up on.”

CB Treydan Stukes

On Akina becoming defensive coordinator: “That played a huge role for us. We talked about it a lot the growth we had was no secret. We dedicate a lot of that to Coach Akina. When Coach Brennan hired him as the DC that definitely swayed our decision.”

On getting Davis back: “It was huge. Tacario might have had the most growth last season from the first game to the last game. He’s got all the physical tools and he’s just getting smarter.”

S Gunner Maldonado

On making the run it back video: “It was a weird couple of days when it all first happened. Us three wanted to stay together a lot. And when you’ve got guys like Noah and T-Mac that come up to you and say let’s keep it at home it’s very encouraging. Once we decided it was like, might as well do something kind of cool.”

S Dalton Johnson

On the reaction at the UCLA game after annoucing their return: “I’ve never heard McKale that. Super exciting, a lot of emotions. It definitely showed us the whole U of A community, the school, the students, had our back.”