How Arizona Wildcats football players performed at NFL Combine

By Ezra Amacher
Four Arizona Wildcats partook in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis over the weekend, where they performed skills in front of coaches, general managers and scouts.

Arizona’s four participants marked the first time in four years that the program had multiple players at the Combine.

Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, wide receiver Jacob Cowing, running back Michael Wiley and tight end Tanner McLachlan performed drills and gave measurements to NFL front offices.

Morgan, a possible first-round pick at next month's NFL Draft, had arguably the most to gain at the Combine of the four Wildcats. The 6-foot-5, 310 pound left tackle ran well in the 40-yard dash, clocking in at 5.05 with a 10-yard split in 1.70 seconds, the fifth-fastest for offensive linemen.

Morgan’s arm length of 32’78” was shortest among all offensive tackles measured. Morgan’s shorter arm length for a tackle has led to speculation that he might transition to a guard in the NFL.

Morgan wasn’t the only Arizona player with underwhelming measurements. Cowing’s height came in at 5-foot-8, three inches shorter than he was listed at Arizona.

Cowing ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, the fifth-best time among wide receivers. He also performed well in receiving drills.

Wiley had a limited Combine after injuring his thumb during the Senior Bowl last month. Wiley will have surgery on his thumb, NFL Network reported.

Wiley ran a 40-yard dash time of 4.51 seconds, ninth-best among running backs.

As for McLachlan, the tight end put together a strong Combine, running a 40-yard dash of 4.61 seconds for the third-fastest time at his position. McLachlan also measured well and showed off a good vertical.

His Relative Athletic Score was a 94.1, which is in the 94 percentile of tight ends since 1987.

Arizona will host its Pro Day on March 14.

