Arizona football announces participants for annual Pro Day workout

A majority of Arizona football’s 2023 senior class will participate at the program’s Pro Day next week.

Fifteen Wildcats are listed to participate at Pro Day on March 14, compared to just six players a year ago. Among the participants are projected NFL Draft picks Jordan Morgan and Jacob Cowing.

1 Week away from our 15 participants hitting the field! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tRRSabMVuM — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) March 8, 2024

Morgan, a left tackle, is projected to get selected as high as the late first round, while Cowing, a wide receiver, is considered a fourth or fifth round pick.

Quarterback Jayden de Laura, tight end Tanner McLachlan and running back Michael Wiley are among other notable offensive players scheduled to participate. McLachlan and Wiley joined Morgan and Cowing at the NFL Combine last week in Indianapolis.

Cowing, Wiley, McLachlan all ran strong 40-yard dash times at the NFL Combine. Wiley was limited at the Combine due to a thumb injury he suffered during the Senior Bowl.

Defensive back Martell Irby, defensive lineman Tyler Manoa and linebacker Jeremy Mercier lead the defensive players listed to participate.

Other participants are running back Nazar Bombata, offensive lineman Sam Langi, long snapper Seth MacKellar, defensive lineman Sio Nofoagatoto’a, linebacker Taylor Upshaw, running back DJ Williams, cornerback Dylan Wyatt.