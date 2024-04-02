Arizona president Robert Robbins announces resignation

University of Arizona president Robert Robbins announced Tuesday he will step down at the end of his current term – or sooner – amidst fallout from the school’s $177 million budget deficit.

A national search for his replacement is underway.

Robbins informed the Arizona Board of Regents Tuesday of his plans, which he called the “right decision” for himself and the university.

Robbins’ term runs through 2026 but he said he would step down sooner if the school finds a replacement before the end of his term.

Robbins said in a statement, “The past 18 months certainly have been difficult for our University, but I am confident that our passion and commitment for doing what is right, as well as our thorough and thoughtful analysis to address our ongoing challenges, will bring our institution greater stability in short order.”

Robbins has been under scrutiny for his handling of the university’s finances. Robbins has said Arizona’s deficit is the result of overspending and unpaid loans to the school’s athletic department.

The university loaned the athletic department approximately $55 million during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robbins ousted Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke in late January. Heeke’s dismissal was due to “financial and operational mismanagement,” according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

In February Arizona announced the hiring of Desireé Reed-Francois as AD. Reed-Francois was previously the AD at Missouri.

Robbins had input in several other high-profile athletics hirings in his time as president. Under Robbins, Arizona hired (and later fired) Kevin Sumlin as football coach, followed by Jedd Fisch and most recently Brent Brennan. Arizona men’s basketball hired Tommy Lloyd during Robbins’ watch.

Robbins’ legacy at Arizona will forever be tied to the school’s decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12. Robbins was a vocal advocate of keeping the Pac-12 together – until he wasn’t.

By the looks of it, Robbins won’t be around for Arizona’s transition to the Big 12.