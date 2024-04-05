Latest crop of Arizona football transfers bring connections to program

Arizona football has brought in 10 transfers so far this offseason with room for more. Some of them followed Brent Brennan from San Jose State and others stayed because of the deeper connections they felt here even with the coaching change.

Defensive end Tre Smith and offensive lineman Ryan Stewart spent the last few seasons at San Jose with Brennan and have been going through the transition of being in a new football home.

“To be honest, it’s about the same exact thing, just a different place,” Stewart said. “That made the transition very easy to come over here. We love the staff obviously but same exact thing.”

For Smith, this allowed him to come closer to home.

“I’m actually not far from home right here,” Smith said. “So, I’m from Phoenix originally and the biggest reason is just being the coaching staff. I’ve been around them. This will be my fourth year now and not only do they develop you into great football players but they make you great human beings. And I think that’s something that’s overlooked often but it’s very important.”

Stewart and Smith were two of three players brought over from San Jose State, along with running back Quali Conley, and Brennan said these are the type of players that he looks to add to the roster.

“They’re awesome kids,” Brennan said. “And I feel really fortunate that we’re able to get them here., I think that just kind of like one of the hard parts about college football right now, it’s just complicated. But at the same time,, we’re always looking for guys to add to our program that we think are good people and good players. You know what I mean? And that’s kind of like the simplest way to say it. And those guys are great kids, and we fought some really good fights with them over the years and we’re excited to continue to do it with them.”

Offensive lineman Alexander Doost and nose tackle Chubba Ma’ae were both recruited by the previous staff but decided to see it through with the new coaching staff because of the culture the players have built.

“I’d say for me, the main reason why I stayed is the guys,” Ma’ae said. “I mean, yeah, Coach (Jason) Kaufusi and coach (Johnny) Nansen they recruited me but the main reason I came here was on my visit. We were hanging out at some of the guys’ houses and honestly just felt like another Saturday at my cousin’s house and I just felt all the love from the other players, that’s the main reason I stayed.”

Just like Smith, Doost is from the Phoenix area and this move allowed him to be closer to his family and allow them to be a part of his football life.

“For me, I got recruited by Brennan Carroll and when the coaching change happened, it was a stressful week trying to decide what to do,” Doost said. “I was talking to my brothers, my dad but I ended up deciding to stay. I wanted to be close to them. I was in Illinois, and I didn’t get to see my family a whole lot. I wanted to be able to have them be a part of what I’m doing.”

Doost has been getting reps on the interior right side of the offensive line and has been getting help from Jonah Savaiinaea, learning the new playbook.

“His ability to help me do this process,” Doost said. “I’ve had to learn a whole new playbook and I’ve messed up a few times and luckily he’s been really patient and he’s definitely helped me understand it all.