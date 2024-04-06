Roster still a work in progress for Arizona football midway through spring practice

When Arizona began spring practice two weeks ago it did so with just over 90 players on the roster to go through workouts with the new coaching staff. Only 65 of those are on scholarship, a sign of just how much work has to be done before the 2024 season begins on Aug. 31.

Another handful of players have signed but won’t arrive until the summer, including New Mexico transfer running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt and ex-Syracuse defensive lineman Kevon Darton, along with some of the 2024 signees. But earlier this week coach Brent Brennan said he has “about 14” scholarships available, and where those schollies will get used is still up in the air.

“I think some of those things we’re still figuring out,” he said. “We’re five days in and so we’re kind of trying to figure out, like hey do we need an extra guy at this position or extra guy at that position?”

The NCAA transfer portal re-opens for all comers on April 15, a 15-day window which will no doubt see hundreds added to the more than 2,300 (per On3.com) that portaled in December. Roughly 1,000 are still in there, per On3, so there won’t be a lack of options, but as Brennan notes the UA’s needs may be similar to many other schools.

“I think this time of year everybody’s looking for the same thing,” he said. “They’re looking for a difference maker. Looking for a difference maker as a receiver or a corner, they’re looking for defensive linemen and an offensive linemen, everybody’s looking for those things.”

Arizona’s transfer pickups to this point have added depth to running back, offensive and defensive line and in the secondary. More additions are likely on the D-line, where the Wildcats have to replace the majority of the deep rotation they used last season, as well as throughout the defense.

Also a very likely target is quarterback. The UA only has three on the roster, with Noah Fifita and Brayden Dorman the only scholarship passers.

“I think we’re definitely going to add a quarterback or two to the group, I think (the current) guys know that,” Brennan said. “But I feel great about what that group’s doing.”