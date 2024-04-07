3-star California TE Kellan Ford commits to Arizona, first 2025 pledge under Brent Brennan

The new coaching staff for the Arizona Wildcats has started to get their feet under them as Spring Ball continues on.

They have become more active and aggressive on the recruiting trail after doing a fantastic job of helping to keep the team together.

The fruits of those labors showed up on Sunday as the first commitment of Brent Brennan’s 2025 recruiting class announced his decision.

Sunday night, 3-star Northern California tight end Kellan Ford announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-5, 230 pound Ford, who plays for Monte Vista High School in Danville, Calif., is a legit two-way player for the Mustangs. He has a very long frame with long arms that allow him to get separation on defense and snag passes while on offense. He showcases decent speed and route running as well. His frame has plenty of room to add some more muscle mass on, so that is a non-issue as of now.

Ford is rated as a 3-star in 247’s internal and Composite Rankings. In the CR, he comes in as the No. 732 player nationally, the No. 36 tight end, and the 60th best player in California.

On the recruiting front, he has double digit offers. Ford chose Arizona over California, Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, and Boston College to name a few.

Ford’s junior campaign was pretty successful as well. Even though he is a two-way player, Arizona and tight end coach Matt Adkins are looking to bring him on to the offensive side of the ball. With that, Ford racked up 294 yards and 4 scores on 25 catches last year as a junior.

Please see below to check out his highlights from last season.