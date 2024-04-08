Arizona football hoping not to let receiver depth go to waste

Arizona had one of the best 1-2 punches at wide receiver last season, with Tetairoa McMillan and Jacob Cowing combining for 2,250 yards and 23 touchdowns with each hauling in 90 catches. And not surprisingly, both were on the field for the vast majority of plays.

Of the 892 offensive snaps the UA had in 2023, McMillan played all but 54 while Cowing sat less than 15 percent of the time the Wildcats had the ball. No. 3 receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig also played nearly 70 percent of the snaps.

That didn’t leave many opportunities for the rest of Arizona’s receivers, but that figures to change this season.

Brent Brennan said Thursday he likes to regularly play six or seven receivers, a huge difference from Jedd Fisch’s tight rotation.

“I want those guys fresh, and I want our best guys to be able to play their best football late in the game,” Brennan said. “Over my career, I think we’ve done a good job of getting a lot of guys on the field, because … you want those younger guys to develop and you want them to get in the games to play, so that you can accelerate their development. So I’m always thinking about the receiver position. The more football they play, the better they get, the faster they get better.”

That’s got to be music to the ears of the UA’s other wideouts, most notably redshirt sophomores Kevin Green Jr. and AJ Jones and sophomore Malachi Riley. Last year they combined for just 248 offensive snaps and 17 catches on 18 targets.

“Sounds great,” said Jones, who had five catches for 27 yards in 2023. “Get an opportunity to play, play more this year.”

It also figures to be a motivation for Jackson Holman and Devin Hyatt, who both redshirted last year, and true freshman Brandon Phelps. But wanting to have a deep rotation at the position and doing so depends on how those younger receivers perform during spring practice, over the summer and in preseason camp.

“I feel like we need to have a good group of six or seven guys,” receivers coach Bobby Wade said. “And honestly, it really just falls on who’s prepared and who’s ready to do it. If we have six, we’ll play six. If we have four,we’ll play four. If we eight we’ll play eight, it’s just a matter of putting the best group on the field at the right moment. In order to do that, our leaders in my room have to be demanding of the group underneath them.

“They also got to be willing to allow them to have their opportunities. So it’s a really unique dynamic. It’s great to have TMac in the room, and Montana, because they’re absolutely willing to let their group have their fair share and their opportunities to prove to the coaching staff that they’re ready and available to play.”

Lemonious-Craig, a fifth-year senior, is entering his second season with Arizona after catching 28 passes for 296 yards and three TDs in 2023. He called the Wildcats squad that went 10-3 and won the Alamo Bowl a “one of a kind team,” and the fact so many players opted to remain with the program after the sudden coaching change is a sign that even better things could happen this fall.

“It’s a brotherhood,” he said. “When you have enough guys that want to stick together, because we did something special a year ago, and we know we have an opportunity to do it again.”

Wade, the UA’s career receiving leader, finds himself in his first full-time coaching position being on a staff that features two other people—Brennan and offensive coordinator Dino Babers—whose backgrounds are at receiver. He said that job “a little more difficult” but also helps him, because when those coaches see something they are quick to point it out to him and the applicable players.

“It’s great for the kids, the players, to hear another voice, and it’s other voices that are aligned,” Wade said. “Being that I was coached by both Brennan and Coach Babers, a lot of the teaching that I have came from them. So there’s no doubt when they’re pulling players aside and they’re speaking to them, I know that we’re aligned in what we’re saying. And that really helps. It’s another voice that reiterates what I’ve already been speaking about in the room or on the field.”

Green said he likes how Brennan and Babers get involved with the receivers, and he’s also enjoyed learning from Wade, who after playing for the UA from 1998-2002 was picked in the fifth round of the 2003 NFL Draft and spent seven seasons in the pros.

“It’s been great, just knowing that he’s been places that we’re all trying to get to,” Green said.