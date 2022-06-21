Former Arizona golfer Trevor Werbylo earns PGA Tour card

A number of well-known professional golfers have been banned from the PGA Tour after aligning themselves with a controversial new tournament series that began earlier this month. Don’t expect Trevor Werbylo to take his just-acquired PGA Tour card for granted.

The former Arizona duffer will be part of the PGA Tour in 2022-23 after earning enough points in his last tournament to ensure he finishes in the Top 25 of the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA’s developmental tour. Werbylo finished tied for 18th at the Wichita Open with a 4-round score of minus-14.

The 24-year-old Werbylo becomes the first graduate of the PGA Tour University program, which was launched in 2021. He ranked ninth in that class, earning him a spot on the Forme Tour, where he finished first in points—and won the Fuzzy Zoeller Classic in Indiana last August—to earn his Korn Ferry card.

Since joining that tour, Werbylo has earned more than $273,000 and took home the title at the Lake Charles Championship in March. He shot an 8-under 63 to win the tourney and $135,000.

Werbylo has appeared in three PGA Tour events this season, making the cut once in Puerto Rico. Earlier this month he played in the RBC Canadian Open but failed to make the cut after shooting +5 over the first two rounds.

At Arizona, Werbylo had 16 top-10 finishes from 2017-21 and was part of the Wildcats’ Pac-12 tourney championship team in 2021.