Former Arizona golfer Leta Lindley finishes 2nd in US Senior Women’s Open

By golf standards, Leta Lindley is a senior. Though at 50, she’s showing that some of her best play is still ahead of her.

The former Arizona star shot a 2-under par 290 to take second place at the US Senior Women’s Open over the weekend in Ohio, narrowly missing out on a major title.

Lindley finished one shot behind winner Jill McGill, who fired a final round 73 to Lindley’s 74. She earned $108,000.

The second-place finish matches Lindley’s best in a major, matching her second in the 1997 Women’s PGA Championship when she lost in a playoff to Christa Johnson. She won one LPGA tournament, the 2008 Corning Classic, and one Legends tourney, the 2021 South Carolina Senior Women’s Open Championship.

Lindley played at the UA from 1990-94, earning All-American status four times. She finished third at the 1993 NCAA championship and was Pac-10 champ in 1994.