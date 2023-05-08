NCAA Women’s Golf: Arizona 4th at Raleigh regional after first round

Arizona is in good position to get back to the NCAA championships after shooting 2-under par during the first round of the NCAA regional in Raleigh, NC on Monday.

The Wildcats sit in fourth place out of 12 teams through the first of three rounds at the par-72 Lonnie Poole Golf Course, with the top five squads advancing to the finals May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.

Arizona’s top individual after 18 holes is freshman Nena Wongthanavimok, who shot a 70 and is in a tie for fifth place, three shots off the lead.

Nena Wongthanavimok leads Arizona with an opening round of 70 on Monday in Raleigh.



It’s the best round by a @ArizonaWGolf freshman at NCAA Regionals since Yu-Sang Hou shot a 69 at 2018 NCAA Tallahassee Regional.#BearDown | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/HYyVKVfKMa — Matt Ensor (@Ensor) May 8, 2023

Also shooting under par for the Wildcats on Monday was Lilas Pinthier (-1), while Julia Misemer shot ever par. Arizona’s worst first-round score came from senior Gile Bite Starkute, at 2-over, which is a great sign since she’s arguably the team’s top overall player and figures to rebound in the second and third rounds.

Host NC State is in first at 6-under, with Florida State (-5) and ASU (-4) ahead of Arizona and Purdue (-1) just behind. The UA was the No. 5 seed for the Raleigh regional.