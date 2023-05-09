NCAA Women’s Golf: Arizona tied for 4th in Raleigh entering final round

It was a bit of a tougher day overall on the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, with only one of 12 teams shooting under par in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Golf regionals. But Arizona will still able to hold its spot and remain in great position to advance to the championships later this month in Scottsdale.

The Wildcats shot 4-over 292 on Tuesday, putting them at plus-2 with 18 holes left. That’s good enough for a tie for fourth with Purdue, with the top five squads advancing to nationals.

Freshman Julia Misemer shot a 4-under 68, tied for the second-best individual round of the day, and sits in a tie for fourth at minus-4, five shots off leader Dorota Zalewska of Chattanooga. Misemer opened the second round with three birdies and an eagle, briefly putting the UA in a tie for first, before slipping down the leaderboard on the back nine.

Julia Misemer had herself ️ Day!



She shoots lowest round by an Arizona freshman at NCAA Regionals since 2003. #BearDown | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/CneSnkN2Y1 — Arizona Women's Golf (@ArizonaWGolf) May 9, 2023

Host NC State remains in first, at minus-6, with ASU (-4) and Wake Forest (+1) also ahead of Arizona. The Wildcats missed last year’s nationals, after making three straight tourneys including winning the 2018 NCAA title.