Arizona golfer Tiger Christensen qualifies for British Open

The British Open, also known as The Open Championship, is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world as well as a major on the PGA Tour. And Wildcat Nation will be represented in the international competition.

Tiger Christensen, who will be entering his junior year at Arizona in the fall, earned one of five qualifying spots at a tourney in Liverpool, England. He shot a 9-under par 135 over two rounds at West Lancashire Golf Club, tying for fourth place.

Christensen, a native of Hamburg, Germany, joined the UA in January after spending 1 ½ seasons at Oklahoma State. During the spring he appeared in eight tournaments for the Wildcats, his 71.68 scoring average second-best on the team, and tied for 41st at the NCAA Morgan Hill Regional in May.

The 151st Open Championship is set for July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool, which is hosting the tourney for the 13th time.

The best finish by a UA golfer at Open Championship is fourth place by Jim Furyk, who did so four times (1997-98, 2006, 2014), while Furyk, Nate Lashley and Rory Sabbatini were the last Wildcats to be in the field in 2019 when Sabbatini tied for 16th, Furyk tied for 63rd and and Lashley missed the cut.