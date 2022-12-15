Arizona gymnastics picked last in preseason Pac-12 poll

Arizona gymnastics finished 26th in the nation last year based on its scores over the course of the year. The GymCats defeated Utah for the first time in program history, won their play-in meet to advance to a full regional, sent a gymnast to nationals, and had an All-American. They returned 23 of 24 routines from that team, helping them reach No. 25 in this season’s WCGA preseason poll.

Arizona still competes in one of the toughest gymnastics conferences in the country, though.

The Pac-12 released its preseason poll on Thursday afternoon. Arizona was picked eighth of the eight teams that compete in the sport.

The 2⃣-time defending #Pac12Gym Champs @UtahGymnastics are the preseason favorite to win a 3rd straight title in 2023 ‍♀️



https://t.co/dV9AUebXWs



Can't wait for the season to officially get underway on January 6! #BackThePac pic.twitter.com/FIebyoOuq9 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) December 15, 2022

Utah was picked to win its sixth Pac-12 title and third in a row with seven of the eight first-place votes. The makes the Red Rocks as close to a unanimous No. 1 as the rules allow the poll to be. Utah’s first-place vote went to California. Coaches cannot vote for their own teams.

Arizona will begin its season when it travels to Ohio State on Jan. 8. The GymCats will take on the Buckeyes, Kentucky, and Greenville to start things off. Their home opener is on Jan. 14 when they host Illinois, Texas Women’s, and Bowling Green.