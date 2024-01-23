Arizona gymnast Alysen Fears wins Pac-12 Coaches Choice weekly award

Arizona gymnastics junior all-arounder Alysen Fears had one of the strongest weeks of her college career last weekend. It was enough to get her the nod for the Pac-12 Coaches Choice award.

Fears won the all-around in the dual meet against Sacramento State, making it her second all-around victory in as many meets this season.

Fears won the all-around in the dual meet against Sacramento State, making it her second all-around victory in as many meets this season. She won last week in a quad meet in Utah. She tied her career high against Sacramento State with a 39.350.

Fears won the balance beam outright with a 9.875 and tied teammate Malia Hargrove with a 9.900 for the top score on floor exercise. Both scores tied her career highs.

She earned a 9.875 on beam, tying her career-high.

Fears tied for second on the bars with a 9.850 and tied for fifth on vault with a 9.725.

The award, voted on by the eight head coaches in the league, is her first weekly honor.