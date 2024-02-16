Arizona GymCats follow up superb match against Cal with lowest score of season against ASU

With the season about half over, the No. 17 Arizona GymCats have already earned a national qualifying score that’s as good as what they ended with last year. The GymCats still would have preferred not to have earned their lowest score of the year in a 196.850 to 196.250 loss to No. 20 Arizona State on Thursday. It was especially disappointing just days after leading No. 2 California into the final rotation before losing.

“Certainly the home run scores that we had at Berkeley, we didn’t have those tonight,” said Arizona head coach John Court. “At Berkeley, 20 of 24 routines went 9.8 or better. That turned out to be the highest road score in five years. Tonight, it wasn’t a bad meet. ASU was a little better than us tonight. My hat’s off to them.”

It wasn’t a normal week by any means. In the past, Pac-12 gymnastics meets were usually held on Fridays or Saturdays and rarely without a full week between meets. This year, Arizona has had almost all of its meets on Sundays, and there definitely wasn’t a week between the last two.

After facing Cal in Berkeley on Sunday, the GymCats were back home competing again on Thursday. ASU, which has had the traditional Friday-night schedule, had been off for about a week.

Still, it’s not like Arizona had to prepare a defense to stop its opponent. They just needed to do what they’ve done all season.

“We had seven months' notice that there’s gonna be a different training cycle,” Court said. “So we just went a little lighter in practice and made sure that we had enough legs for the meet, which we did.”

The GymCats were nothing like what they’ve been most of the season. It started poorly and dipped even further before Arizona finally put things together in the third rotation. By then, the meet was essentially over as far as a win or loss.

Only one Arizona gymnast performs a vault that has a 10.0 start value; the other five in the rotation can only score 9.950 at best. That means the GymCats are already behind when they go up against a team like ASU that has multiple 10.0 vaults. The GymCats give up 0.400 purely in start value.

“Right out of the gate,” Court said. “So, that’s why I knew it’d be a tough matchup because if we did everything equally, it would come down to the four-tenths from vaulting if they land their 10.0 vaults.”

To make it worse, the GymCats couldn’t nail the landings on the vaults that they performed. Even Malia Hargrove, who has earned two scores of 9.975 on her vault this season, couldn’t stick the landing. None of the vaults scored higher than a 9.775.

“We did good stuff in the air, but we bounced around a little bit,” Court said. “This time of year, they’re going to take that. So we executed in the air but we didn’t execute through our landings, where in Berkeley we did. Berkeley we landed really well. That was the difference. You know, Malia took a big hop out. Her vault needs to go 9.9; 9.75, that’s a tenth-and-a-half. So we had a lot of those. We had a few of those moments on every single event where we need the big 9.9 or 9.95 to offset something else, and we didn’t get that.”

ASU didn’t have a great opening rotation, either. The Sun Devils earned three scores of 9.800 or higher, though. That gave them a small but significant lead going to the second rotation.

The GymCats lost a huge amount of ground in the second rotation. On the uneven bars, they once again were stuck in the 9.7-range. Only one gymnast scored over 9.8. Most damaging, anchor Alysen Fears fell on her release.

“Aly’s a little down on herself for sure, but she’s gonna be fine,” Court said. “It’s tough. It’s tough to fall when you’re that good.”

ASU didn’t have great vaults. Like Arizona, most of the Sun Devils failed to land them cleanly. However, the start value difference resulted in five scores of 9.825 or better. They were able to drop Hannah Scharf’s 9.600 and go up by 0.650 after two rotations.

The GymCats finally got their feet under them on the balance beam, where they earned their highest score of the season on the event. They only got one score below 9.825. They dropped Fears’ 9.750 and earned their first score of 49 or better on the night.

They couldn’t make up ground, though, because ASU carried its momentum into the third rotation. The Sun Devils scored two 9.900s on floor exercise to help push their overall lead out to 0.700.

The GymCats closed the meet on floor exercise. It was a good rotation for them. They closed the final gap to 0.600 led by Caroline Herry’s 9.900. That score was the highest of the meet for floor exercise.

Caroline matches her season-high of 9.900 on floor! pic.twitter.com/ud2bWsep8y — Arizona Gymnastics (@ArizonaGymCats) February 16, 2024

When all was said and done, individual Arizona gymnasts won three of the four events, but the group as a whole was unable to build on those big individual results.

The GymCats don’t have much time to think about what could have been. They will compete in their third meet in 10 days on Monday, Feb. 19 when they travel to Texas Woman’s to take part in a quad meet with the host school, No. 9 Alabama, and No. 16 Arkansas. The team will meet up with former teammate Sirena Linton, who transferred to Arkansas for her fifth year.