Arizona GymCats defeat Southern Connecticut State in final home meet

The Arizona GymCats held their senior day festivities last Friday, but it wasn’t the last meet in McKale Center for the group of eight. Fortunately for them, they got one more go at it.

The team finished with a season-low score of 195.725 in a loss to Utah last week. While there were some fine individual performances, it wasn’t how the gymnasts wanted to go out at home. Against Southern Connecticut State, they got a chance to get a win 196.900 to 192.725. More importantly, they got the chance to earn a good score for their NQS.

“It’s a score that we’re going to count,” said Arizona head coach John Court.

The bars did the team in the last meet. The GymCats scored just 47.950 on the event against Utah. Against SCSU, fifth-year senior Malia Hargrove fell, but the rest of the team put up solid scores to help them bounce back from the subpar outing last week with a 49.150.

“Last week was an anomaly,” Court said. “We had more falls last week than we had on the previous four meets. So they took it hard and they went back to the gym...It was back to business. But they needed to come up tonight and do what they did, and we talked about that. And we talked about doing our gymnastics and staying in our ranges.”

Staying in their ranges on bars kept them on track after they scored a 49.225 on vault to open the meet. Halfway through the competition, the GymCats led 98.375 to 96.675.

just two queens coming together to maximize their joint slay



the bestie duo earns a pair of season high scores! pic.twitter.com/sHY5nSfpNZ — Arizona Gymnastics (@ArizonaGymCats) March 14, 2024

“To be able to come in here one more time with my team, especially after an off-night on Friday, to be able to turn it around and do a great job tonight was awesome,” said Caroline Herry.

Redshirt senior Malia Hargrove didn’t have the bar routine she wanted. She fell her last time performing the event at home, but she got a 9.850 on vault and finished her time in McKale with a 9.800 on floor.

“It was really bittersweet,” Hargrove said. “I try not to think about it but then it’s just (the fans have) been so good to us. And I’m so glad that I got to end my home season here...on a pretty good note—even though bars didn’t go exactly as I wanted to, but we still have the rest of season.”

The team moved to balance beam, which has been a strong event for the last few years. Elena Deets showed why, posting the team’s highest score on any event with a 9.925. It tied the second-highest score on the event in her career.

Arizona has one more regular season meet then it’s time for Pac-12 championships and the NCAA postseason. They aren't facing a play-in meet for the first time since the new postseason format was adopted.

Not all of the seniors have decided whether to take or forego their pandemic-related extra year, whether at Arizona or elsewhere. Deets is looking for an accelerated nursing program. Herry is on her way to Austin, Tex. where she will work for Nordstrom.

Jessica Castles isn’t quite sure. She wants to see Australia. She might go to grad school. She hasn’t completely ruled out a fifth year of college gymnastics, but she says she’s leaning towards not, especially since she’s had some nagging injuries this year that have limited her.

“I think it’s just because I’m getting older,” she said.

There are still things to accomplish before moving on.

“I just want to go out there and have a great time with my team,” Castles said. “I think it’s three more times now. I think just leave it feeling happy. I just want to leave this program a better place for everyone who’s gonna come here after me.”

Court said that he’s not ruling out bringing back some of the seniors, although he has a class of six freshmen on their way next season. That will be addressed after things are wrapped up this year.

Hargrove is done, though. Her final year of eligibility has just a few more weeks.

“I think it’s just come full circle for me because I’ve been doing this for so long,” Hargrove said. “I started when I was in mommy-and-me, little baby. And also my last year was just crazy, but I think I’ve genuinely had a really good run. I think I’ve contributed a lot to the team and I can’t wait to see how much they grow without me.”

Court’s first recruiting class as a head coach is on its way to the next phase in life, and he couldn’t be more pleased.

“They’re amazing women,” he said. “They took a chance on me with that first recruiting class. I can tell you tons of great things about them. But they really...helped change the game. Four postseasons—every single year that they’ve been here. I know that we’re going to NCAA Regionals. Everyone’s on track to graduate. They have jobs and are going to grad school. That’s what it’s all about. They made some memories...Represented Arizona had a very, very high level.”